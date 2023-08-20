Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,043 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,117,000 after acquiring an additional 686,036 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,595,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,285,000 after purchasing an additional 292,422 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

