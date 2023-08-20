Kava Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.32 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $496.87 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 706,001,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,992,423 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

