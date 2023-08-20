Karat Packaging Inc. Announces None Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.00. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

