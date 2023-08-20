JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:YY opened at $31.96 on Thursday. JOYY has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.76 million. Analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $1,478,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at $3,742,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.
