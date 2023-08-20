JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JOYY Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:YY opened at $31.96 on Thursday. JOYY has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.76 million. Analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

JOYY Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $1,478,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at $3,742,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

