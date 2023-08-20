Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.25

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.25 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 115.80 ($1.47). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 114.60 ($1.45), with a volume of 751,791 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JSG

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.26. The company has a market cap of £483.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,910.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.