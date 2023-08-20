JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $13.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Shares of JELD stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
