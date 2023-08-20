Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on August 25th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

