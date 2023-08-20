Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1519 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Price Performance

HIYS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

Get Invesco High Yield Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.