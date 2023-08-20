inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0028 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $75.65 million and $63,941.34 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,103.50 or 1.00068848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00281597 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $160,415.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

