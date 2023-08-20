Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Director Sells $99,822.80 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIPGet Free Report) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SIGIP opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $20.45.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

