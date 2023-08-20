Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

H stock opened at C$36.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.65. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

