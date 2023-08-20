Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (HUTCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Price Performance
Shares of HUTCY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.
About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong
