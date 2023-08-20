Hive (HIVE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Hive has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $146.79 million and $2.90 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

