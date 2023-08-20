HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Buys $72,720.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $72,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at $60,701,729.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HireQuest Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ HQI opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 6,108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

Featured Articles

