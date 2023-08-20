Hedera (HBAR) Trading 13.7% Higher This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $215.25 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,983,824,902 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,983,824,902.107487 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06334377 USD and is up 12.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $125,393,721.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

