Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Financial Review

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and ReWalk Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.82) -0.88 ReWalk Robotics $5.63 million 6.53 -$19.57 million ($0.33) -1.86

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heart Test Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% ReWalk Robotics -350.43% -27.83% -25.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heart Test Laboratories and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 337.50%. ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 389.24%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Heart Test Laboratories.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

