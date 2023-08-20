Head-To-Head Contrast: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) and Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Beazley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance -1.99% -9.51% -0.57% Beazley N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Beazley 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Insurance and Beazley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $5.05, suggesting a potential downside of 5.08%. Beazley has a consensus target price of $815.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11,708.83%. Given Beazley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beazley is more favorable than Heritage Insurance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Beazley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $662.46 million 0.21 -$154.36 million ($0.50) -10.64 Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beazley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Summary

Beazley beats Heritage Insurance on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, emergency, and recovery services; property management, and reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as distribute indirectly to retail locations through wholesale agency relationships. Further, it offers personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of independent agencies. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

