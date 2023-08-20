HC Wainwright Trims Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Target Price to $4.50

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.61. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

