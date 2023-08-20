Guild of Guardians (GOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,008.40

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $84,008.40 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

