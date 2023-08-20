Guggenheim Trims Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price to $32.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

XPOF stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 270,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $341,765.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 270,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 59,340 shares of company stock worth $1,313,272 and sold 71,348 shares worth $1,484,754. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $315,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $2,698,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 499.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 229,605 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $38,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

