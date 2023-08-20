Grin Price Reaches $0.0286 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $414,724.62 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,063.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00246329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00719394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00552954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00059549 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00117727 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

