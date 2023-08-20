Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

