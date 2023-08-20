Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.12%.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
