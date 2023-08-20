Global Ship Lease, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, September 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 48.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 381.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

