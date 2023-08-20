Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of GKOS opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $45,290,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $45,290,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,340 shares of company stock worth $12,803,142. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

