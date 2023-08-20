Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -571.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOD. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

