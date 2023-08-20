Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

