Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock.

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,225. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,802,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,889,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $328.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.62 and a 200 day moving average of $332.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

