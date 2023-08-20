Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $44,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $367,196 in the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

