Flow 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.10 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $486.73 million and $26.10 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,450,656,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

