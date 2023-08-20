First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FGB opened at $3.41 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 83,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

