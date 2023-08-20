First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE FGB opened at $3.41 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.