First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after buying an additional 1,567,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in First American Financial by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,163,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

