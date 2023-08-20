Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.60 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Everdome has a market cap of $16.60 million and $646,418.88 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

