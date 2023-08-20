Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of ESNT opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $444,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

