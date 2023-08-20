EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of EPR opened at $43.57 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 903.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500,745 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

