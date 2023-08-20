Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Ennis has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $555.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.29 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.86%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ennis during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ennis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 19.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

