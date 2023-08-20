Energi (NRG) Trading 22.4% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $89,167.61 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00041357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00029578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,539,101 coins and its circulating supply is 67,538,699 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

