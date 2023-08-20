Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.04.

NYSE EXK opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.23 million, a P/E ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

