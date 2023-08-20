Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE ENB opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. Enbridge has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

