Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
NYSE:ESBA opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.23.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
