Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

NYSE:ESBA opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

