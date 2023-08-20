Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $568.93.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $462.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

