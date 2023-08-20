Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

