ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.56.
ECN Capital Price Performance
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.1416066 earnings per share for the current year.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -36.36%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
