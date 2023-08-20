Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

ESTE stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

