DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.00.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $146.62 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.