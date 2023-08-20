DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of DRH opened at $7.86 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

