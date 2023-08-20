Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.62) to GBX 2,920 ($37.04) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,893.33.

DEO opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.12. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

