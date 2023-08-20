Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $868.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 99.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

