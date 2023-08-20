Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Buys £5,373.87 in Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Magdalena Gerger acquired 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.87 ($6,817.04).

CURY stock opened at GBX 48.46 ($0.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £547.60 million, a PE ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.35. Currys plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.38 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.15 ($1.11). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

