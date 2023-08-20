Critical Survey: Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) versus OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Moxian (BVI) and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

OppFi has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A OppFi 1.02% 11.22% 3.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and OppFi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $164,428.00 281.10 -$22.55 million N/A N/A OppFi $452.86 million 0.60 $7.10 million ($0.10) -24.60

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.2% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OppFi beats Moxian (BVI) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

