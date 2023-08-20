Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 2,500 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 221,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $197,386.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,212.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 2,500 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 221,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,522.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $1,088,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
